Colorado boy dies after taking part in ‘blackout challenge’

DENVER (AP) — A 12-year-old boy from suburban Denver has died after his family said he tried a TikTok challenge that dared people to choke themselves until they lose consciousness. An obituary published online says Joshua Haileyesus died on Saturday. His family says he had been hospitalized since March 22 and was taken off life support after 19 days. KCNC-TV reported that Joshua’s twin brother found him passed out in the bathroom of the family’s home in the suburb of Aurora. TikTok has expressed sympathy for the boy and his family and says the site promptly removes content that promotes dangerous behavior.