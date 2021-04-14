Burnes delivers with arm, bat as Brewers trounce Cubs 7-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 10 in six dominant innings and also delivered a two-run single for his first career RBIs as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the Chicago Cubs 7-0. Burnes allowed just two hits to continue his sizzling start to the season. His bases-loaded single up the middle capped the Brewers’ four-run outburst in the sixth. The 26-year-old right-hander has driven in two runs this year while allowing just one through his first three outings. Burnes’ performance helped the Brewers take two of three in the series and gain a measure of revenge one day after an emotionally charged 3-2 loss to the Cubs.