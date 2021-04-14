Blinken, Austin brief NATO on Afghan troop withdrawal plan

BRUSSELS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top national security aides are briefing NATO about U.S. plans to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan by the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet senior officials from the alliance’s 30 members Wednesday to discuss how to coordinate the withdrawal of NATO forces in concert with the departure of the remaining American troops. Blinken and NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg kicked off the day’s meetings by recalling the alliance’s success in driving Osama bin Laden’s al-Qaida network from Afghanistan but maintaining that the allies would not abandon the country despite the impending pullout.