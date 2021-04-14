Atlanta school replacing KKK leader’s name with Hank Aaron’s

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta high school that was named after a Ku Klux Klan leader will strip the name and instead honor the late baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. The Atlanta Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to change the name of Forrest Hill Academy to Hank Aaron New Beginnings Academy. The change is expected to be finalized by August. The former Atlanta Braves baseball player died in January at the age of 86. He set an array of career hitting records while enduring racist threats. The school had been named after Nathan Bedford Forrest, a Confederate general and early leader of the Ku Klux Klan.