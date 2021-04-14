Arrieta scheduled to start for Cubs at Brewers

Chicago Cubs (5-6) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (6-5)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jake Arrieta (2-0, 2.25 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Brewers: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs square off against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

The Brewers went 19-21 in division play in 2020. Milwaukee averaged 7.2 hits with 2.7 extra base hits per game and 75 total home runs last year.

The Cubs went 22-18 in division play in 2020. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.7 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.92.

The teams meet for the sixth time this year. Milwaukee leads the season series 3-2.

INJURIES: Brewers: Bobby Wahl: (right oblique), Justin Topa: (elbow), Christian Yelich: (back), Tim Lopes: (right oblique), Derek Fisher: (left hamstring), Lorenzo Cain: (quad), Kolten Wong: (oblique), Mark Mathias: (shoulder), Jacob Nottingham: (left thumb).

Cubs: Brandon Workman: (covid-19), Dan Winkler: (covid-19), Rowan Wick: (oblique), Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: (illness), Jason Adam: (covid-19), Austin Romine: (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.