BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres interim coach Don Granato is emerging from the shadow of his more famous siblings. The team has emerged from an 18-game winless skid to win four of its last eight. Much of the credit is going to the 53-year-old Granato. He simplified the style of play and keeps an even keel. His brother, Tony, played 13 NHL seasons. His sister, Cammi, is a hockey Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian.