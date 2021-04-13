Wisconsin suspends Johnson & Johnson shots

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin health officials are telling vaccinators to suspend use of the Johnson & Johnson shot amid fears the shots may cause blood clots. The Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday recommended vaccinators pause the shots while they investigate unusual clots in six women between the ages of 18 and 48. FDA officials say the pause could last days. Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake says the pause order comes out of an abundance of caution.