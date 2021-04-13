Wisconsin DHS echoes CDC, calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

MADISON (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is instructing vaccine providers throughout the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

This comes after six people suffered from blood clots after receiving the one-dose vaccine.

Related: Feds say blood clot reports are 1 in a million

“We are pausing administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine out of an abundance of caution. At this time, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Vaccine providers should not administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at this time, and should hold on to the vaccine until federal review has been completed.”

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is doing the same, saying all upcoming Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments should be canceled.

Anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the past three weeks should watch for severe headaches, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath. If you experience this you should call your doctor right away.

According to the Eau Claire Health Department, if you had an appointment scheduled for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should call and cancel it and ask if the provider has the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine you can get instead.

To date, 4606 Eau Claire County residents have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The health department administered 3498 of those doses. The health department will be contacting people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at a health department clinic to watch for signs of side effects.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker