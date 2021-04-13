Taiwan launches shipbuilding program amid China threats

KAOHSIUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan launched an amphibious transport ship that’s the first from its new naval shipbuilding program begun as China escalates its threats to use military force to annex the island it claims is its territory. President Tsai Ing-wen presided over the launching ceremony at a shipyard in the southern port city of Kaohsiung for the first in the series of ships intended as a defense against any Chinese invasion. Tsai called the new ships an important milestone as Taiwan boosts its domestic military industries. China has been advertising its claims to the island by flying planes into Taiwan’s airspace, and its aircraft carrier was recently involved in exercises near Taiwan.