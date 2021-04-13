Spain’s PM wants EU recovery funds to transform the nation

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister wants the massive windfall of European Union pandemic recovery funds to transform the nation after the devastation caused by the pandemic. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez’s plan puts a strong emphasis on a greener economy and the digitalization of both businesses and local governments. Spain is set to receive 140 billion euros ($166 billion) from the 750 billion-euro ($908 billion) recovery plan adopted by EU leaders last year. Sánchez says the injection of funds from Brussels is a chance to “transform” Spain’s economy into a greener one, and help restore its economy, which has been devastated by the pandemic.