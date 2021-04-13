South Africa’s ex-president Jacob Zuma must pay legal fees

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma has been denied state funding for for his legal fees in an upcoming corruption trial and has been ordered to pay back an estimated $2 million in lawyers’ charges that he has received over the years. The ruling delivered by the Supreme Court of Appeal means Zuma will have to fund his legal representation from his own pocket and should refund the state legal expenses that have been paid to him since he was first charged with corruption in 2006. The ruling upheld an earlier High Court judgment which determined that South African taxpayers should not have to pay for his legal fees in the corruption trial, a ruling he had appealed.