EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It was not a great day for soccer, but it was a great game for Eau Claire Memorial on Tuesday against La Crosse Logan.

The Old Abes delivered another offensive outburst in a 10-0 win over the Rangers. Memorial is now 7-2 this season.

North was held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to Holmen.

North and Memorial meet Thursday at Memorial High School.