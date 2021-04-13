Sikhs mark toned-down holiday amid continuing virus concerns

LIBERTY, Missouri (AP) — Sikhs across the U.S. are holding toned-down Vaisakhi celebrations this week, joining people of other faiths in observing major holidays cautiously this spring as COVID-19 keeps an uneven hold on the country. Vaisakhi marks the day in 1699 when Sikhism took its current form. Communities typically celebrate by gathering at gurdwaras, or places of worship, for prayer, and there are often processions, parades, activities and food. But this year the tents and food stalls are being replaced in some cases by smaller, socially distanced groups and take-home meals, with worship times staggered and attendance limited in accordance with health guidelines.