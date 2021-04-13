Skip to Content

Sentence handed down in Barron County sexual assault case

9:03 pm Crime & CourtsNewsTop Stories
Cazz-Johnson

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chetek man charged with sexual assault in 2019 is going to prison.

Barron County Judge James Babler sentenced Cazz Johnson Monday to four years behind bars.

In December Johnson pleaded guilty to third degree sexual assault.

The victim told investigators she had been drinking, and was getting a ride home from Johnson. She says he pulled over to urinate, then came back to the truck, pulled off her pants and shoes, and sexually assaulted her.

Judge Babler also ordered Johnson to register as a sex offender.

Keith Edwards

Keith Edwards is the 5, 6 and 10 p.m. anchor at News 18.

Keith grew up in the Village of Lake Hallie, attending Chippewa Falls schools where he started pursuing his broadcasting education.

More Stories

Skip to content