Sentence handed down in Barron County sexual assault case

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chetek man charged with sexual assault in 2019 is going to prison.



Barron County Judge James Babler sentenced Cazz Johnson Monday to four years behind bars.



In December Johnson pleaded guilty to third degree sexual assault.

The victim told investigators she had been drinking, and was getting a ride home from Johnson. She says he pulled over to urinate, then came back to the truck, pulled off her pants and shoes, and sexually assaulted her.



Judge Babler also ordered Johnson to register as a sex offender.