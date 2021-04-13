Skip to Content

Selena Gomez and J.Lo headline vax concert for poor nations

New
8:23 am National news from the Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Global Citizen will push for the world’s poorest countries to quickly receive COVID-19 vaccines for their medical workers with an international concert fundraiser hosted by Selena Gomez and headlined by Jennifer Lopez. “VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World” – which hopes to raise $22.1 billion by calling on corporations and philanthropists to fund international vaccination efforts – will air May 8 on ABC, CBS, FOX, as well as iHeartMedia radio stations and YouTube. Foo Fighters, Eddie Vedder, J Balvin and H.E.R. are also set to perform at the concert, which will be recorded at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content