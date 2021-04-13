Scattered snow showers continue overnight

Snow fell on day two of Severe Weather Awareness Week in Wisconsin. The latest on tonight's continued chances are after our second safety topic this week.

Today, we distinguish the differences between severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. Tornadoes get all the attention when they strike, and are the more recognizable threat.

A tornado is a rotating column of air in contact with the ground. Wind blows into tornadoes and then up into the clouds. These are usually stronger than straight line wind gusts, but not by as much as you'd think and there are other differences, too.

While strong tornadoes max out with faster wind speeds, most of them have similar gusts as severe thunderstorms. Plus, despite being slightly slower, on average, severe thunderstorm winds typically affect a much bigger area and last longer.

In addition, severe thunderstorms can also have large, damaging hail. A severe thunderstorm warning means that there are gusts of at least 58 mph (50 knots) OR (not and) at least 1" diameter hailstones.

Regardless, both tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are capable of creating a lot of damage and are threats to life. The perfect is last summer's derecho across Iowa that caused over $10 billion (yes, with a "B") of damage.

Still, there is a difference in how these form. While wind from tornadoes move towards the tornado and then up into the clouds, straight-line wind works in the exact opposite way.

When dry air enters the mid levels of a strong thunderstorm, it evaporates some of the rain water, which cools the air. Cooler air will sink, and it accelerates as it does. That wind then pushes straight down from the storm cloud and into the ground, where it spreads out away from the storm.

There was none of that severe stuff today or in today's forecast. Instead, we're seeing a lot of white stuff fall from the sky. Snow began to fall in Eau Claire since about 2pm, but very little accumulated on the much warmer ground.

The radar still shows scattered snow showers to our northwest, so the precipitation won't be as widespread as it was this afternoon as chances continue through the night and into tomorrow.

Lows will bottom out around the freezing mark overnight, and that scattered precipitation will continue to fall mainly as snow. As temps warm into tomorrow, the morning isolated snow showers will become an isolated mix or rain by afternoon, though chances will decrease through the day.

There might even be some peeks of sunshine by afternoon and it looks to be partly cloudy again by Thursday afternoon as the air overhead continues to dry out. Temps warm back to near average with highs in the mid to upper 50s by the weekend, though cooler air and precipitation chances do return early next week.

Depending on the temperature profile of the atmosphere when those chances arrive, there could be some snowflakes early next week as well.