Russia tries to ban Kosovo flag at UN — unsuccessfully

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Russia has tried for the first time to prevent Kosovo’s representative from speaking at the U.N. Security Council with the country’s flag in the background. Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said the majority of council members don’t recognize its independence from Serbia. The request to ban the flag behind Kosovo’s Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla at Tuesday’s open council meeting on Kosovo led to a 45-minute suspension for private consultations. When the meeting resumed Vietnam’s U.N. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, the current council president, said the backgrounds of virtual meetings should not disrupt council sessions and the flag could stay.