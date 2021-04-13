Ross says no Cubs players have tested positive for COVID-19

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Chicago Cubs manager David Ross said none of his players have tested positive for COVID-19 as infielder Matt Duffy joined three teammates on the virus-related injured list. The Cubs already had placed relievers Brandon Workman, Jason Adam and Dan Winkler on the coronavirus-related injured list Monday. Bullpen coach Chris Young and first base coach Craig Driver have tested positive. Ross says the Cubs are erring on the side of caution if any players have COVID-19 symptoms.