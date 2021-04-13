Prosecutors rest their case against ex-cop in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case at the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin after 11 days of testimony and a mountain of video depicting George Floyd’s final moments.

Now it's the defense's turn to present its side.

Chauvin’s lawyer has argued that the now-fired white officer did what he was trained to do and that Floyd died because of his illegal drug use and underlying heart condition, not because of Chauvin pinning him to the pavement last May.