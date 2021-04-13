Plunked again, Contreras hits back with HR, Cubs beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Willson Contreras struck back after getting plunked again by the Brewers, hitting a two-run homer in the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs rallied past Milwaukee 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Contreras has already been hit by a pitch from the Brewers three times this season. He got his revenge when he hit a towering drive off Brent Suter.

Contreras turned himself around and flipped his bat back toward the Cubs dugout before beginning his trot. Contreras put his finger to his lips several times as if to hush Milwaukee fans.

Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff hit Contreras earlier. When Woodruff was at the plate in the fifth inning, Cubs reliever Ryan Tepera threw behind him, and they exchanged words,