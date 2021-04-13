Olympic torch runs through empty park in Osaka as cases rise

TOKYO (AP) — The Olympic torch relay has run through an empty Osaka park with no fans allowed for viewing. The relay had to be rerouted as new COVID-19 cases rise in Osaka and elsewhere in Japan. The torch relay began three weeks ago in northeastern Japan. It is attempting to navigate around the pandemic with a total of 10,000 runners crisscrossing the country and bound for the opening ceremony on July 23 in Tokyo. Osaka became the first detour since the relay began. Organizers warned beforehand there may be more. The second leg in Osaka will be in the same park under the same closed-doors conditions.