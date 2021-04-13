Nearly 1 in 4 Wisconsinites fully vaccinated against COVID-19

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - Wisconsin is on the threshold of having 25% of residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Statewide, 24.8% (1,441,345) of people have completed their vaccination series, meaning they have received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the only dose needed of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Related Story: Feds say J&J vaccine clots are 1 in a million

Related Story: WI DHS calls for pause on J&J vaccine

The percentage is even higher in Eau Claire and Chippewa counties.

In Eau Claire County, 28.3% (29,645) of people are fully vaccinated with 40.3% (42,209) receiving at least one dose.

In Chippewa County, 25.8% (16,680) of people are fully vaccinated and 36.8% (23,763) have received at least one shot.

Over in Dunn County, 19.8% (9,000) of people are fully vaccinated and 30.2% (13,708) have received at least one dose.

There have been 160,080 doses of the now-halted Johnson & Johnson vaccine administered in Wisconsin. That number is far smaller than the other two options; there have been 1,856,771 doses of the Pfizer vaccine administered and 1,555,212 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

More COVID-19 Resources

SIGN UP FOR THE COVID-19 VACCINE HERE

More WQOW COVID-19 Coverage

County by County COVID-19 Data

Eau Claire County vaccine signup

Wisconsin Vaccination Data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 Tracker