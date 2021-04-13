Muslims open Ramadan with social distanced prayers, vaccines

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslims began marking Ramadan with communal prayers in a socially distanced contrast to the empty mosques of a year ago when Islam’s holiest month coincided with the start of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 cases are spiking in Indonesia, but vaccines are being administered and the government is loosening restrictions. Mosques were disinfected and markers were placed to keep social distance. The Health Ministry will maintain Indonesia’s vaccine rollout through Ramadan, and clerics issued assurances the vaccine would not break the Ramadan fast. Malaysia has also relaxed its restrictions for Ramadan, including last year’s ban on taraweeh prayers and popular open-air bazaars selling food, drinks and clothes.