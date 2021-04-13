MLB’s 2020 rookies debut all over again with fans in stands

NEW YORK (AP) — The 212 players who made their major league debuts in 2020 got an unusual introduction to baseball’s top level. This year, some say they’re experiencing those debut jitters all over again as fans have been welcomed back to the ballpark. Young Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. said “every day is a new opening day” because of the crowds, which were missing during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season when he got his first cup of coffee with Miami. Some players, including Yermín Mercedes of the Chicago White Sox, have been met with massive ovations as fans get the chance to appreciate their talents in person for the first time.