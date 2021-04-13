Minnesota asks providers to halt Johnson & Johnson shots

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota officials are telling healthcare providers around the state to pause use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine amid fears the shots may cause blood clots. The Minnesota Department of Health says an extremely rare type of blood clot has been reported in six people who received the vaccine in the United States. All six cases occurred among women between the ages of 18 and 48, and symptoms occurred six to 13 days after vaccination. Minnesota officials say they are not aware of any cases occurring among the more than 184,000 stare residents who have received this vaccine.