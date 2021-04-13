Mexico’s Tulum resort suffers another blow: overdevelopment

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican environmental authorities say the Caribbean resort of Tulum has authorized too much development, the latest blow to what was long considered one of Mexico’s most laid-back, easy-going resorts. Unlike Cancún or Playa del Carmen, Tulum was long been low-key. But the federal Environment Department said Tuesday that Tulum had passed zoning codes that “permit urban growth and real estate development, with negative repercussions on ecosystems.” The announcement comes after four Tulum police officers were ordered to stand trial after a woman died in custody. Over the weekend, state authorities relieved all Tulum police officers of their duties, saying they systematically violated restraint procedures.