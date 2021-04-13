Menards opening new distribution center in Lake Hallie

Lake Hallie (WQOW) - The former Lake Hallie Shopko that was set to become a self-storage center is now open as a distribution center.

Charlie Walker, president and CEO of the Chippewa County Economic Development Corporation, said the county is pleased Menards has decided to replace the empty building with something new.

Walker said the hardest part of a big box store closing is the difficulty of finding someone new to replace the original owner.

"I think it's a good move. Menards is, as you know, in Eau Claire, [and] put millions of dollars in modernization of their distribution. Logistics is a key to any business' success and utilizing Chippewa County employees to help with their fulfillment on e-commerce and to help with their store distribution is just awesome for Chippewa County," Walker said.

According to Menards spokesman Jeff Abbott, the 90,000 square foot building is being renovated and is currently in operation, and will ramp up in productivity over the next several months. He added the company decided to create a distribution center over self-storage because the company needed more space for their products.

Menards is expected to hire 50 to 60 people for the facility. Those who wish to apply can go to Menards.com/careers.