Memorial VB falls to Sun Prairie in sectional semis

BEAVER DAM, Wis (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial volleyball team fell to Sun Prairie High School Tuesday in the WIAA alternate fall season sectional tournament.

The Cardinals won 25-18, 25-15 and 25-17 for a sweep in the semifinals. Sun Prairie advances to the sectional championship match against Holmen or DeForest at 7:00 p.m.

More WIAA postseason volleyball coverage can be found here

RELATED: Old Abes volleyball knocks off North, SPASH to win regional title