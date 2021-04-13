Masks may reduce seasonal allergy symptoms

(WQOW) - Spring is here and although the pandemic is still around, there's another reason to leave your mask on. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 19 million Americans suffer from allergies. As more people are itching to get outside, health officials are telling the public to leave on your mask because it can help reduce seasonal allergies, especially if you're allergic to pollen. Respiratory therapist at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital Dusti Mielke said masks can act as a humidifier for your nose and mouth - which keeps your sinuses from drying out. "Obviously your eyes are still exposed, so you can still have watery eyes. If you're going to be outside and you have allergies, and you're going to be out there doing yard work or out and about, keep that mask on as much as possible to help lessen these allergic reactions people are having this season," Mielke said Mielke went on to say that mask protection from seasonal allergens depends on the fit, and fabric of the mask. She also suggested that if you plan on working outside, wash cloth masks and throw away disposable ones once they're used as pollen particles can be trapped in it.