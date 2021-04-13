Harris highlights pregnancy difficulties facing Black women

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris has marked Black Maternal Health Week by leading a White House discussion of the issues that make African American women two to three times more likely than other women to die because of childbirth. Harris blamed systemic inequities and implicit bias in the health care system. The administration also announced steps to help improve U.S. maternal mortality rates. The steps include asking Congress for $200 million for implicit bias training for health care providers. Biden also issued a proclamation calling attention to the state of Black maternal health.