Grab to list in US via $40 bln merger with Altimeter Growth

HONG KONG (AP) — Southeast Asia’s largest ride-hailing company, Grab Holdings, is preparing for a share offering in the U.S. via a merger with U.S.-based Altimeter Growth Capital. The deal announced Tuesday would value Grab at nearly $40 billion and pave the way for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. Grab’s agreement to list via a so-called blank-check company has drawn more than $4 billion in private investment in public equity from a group of investors including Fidelity International and Temasek Holdings. That makes it the largest SPAC merger ever, more than double current record-holder United Wholesale Mortgage’s $16 billion merger. The merger will also make Grab the most valuable Southeast Asian company to list shares in the U.S.