Friends reunite to lead Blugolds

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Brian Biernat thought he was too busy to coach the UW-Eau Claire tennis program. He knew he couldn't do it alone.

So he called his longtime friend, and neighbor, for help.

"First person I thought about was Ron," Biernat said.

Ron York, an 'all-around tennis guy,' was about to be forced into retirement after the indoor tennis club in Woodbury, Minnesota, he taught at announced it would close.

Then he heard about an opportunity to work with Biernat and the Blugolds.

"I jumped at the chance," York said. "Great group of kids."

With Biernat as head coach, and York as assistant coach, both Blugolds teams have thrived this spring. The men's team is 8-1, while the women's team is 6-3.

Biernat and York have known each other for nearly 50 years. They met at the University of Minnesota, when York was playing for the Golden Gophers and York was one of the top players in the state.

"If you wanted to play good tennis, you'd look him up and try to get time on his calendar," Biernat said. "He was nice enough to give me time when I was getting started in the college ranks. We would hit over at his club."

York taught himself the game while growing up in Fargo, North Dakota. He excelled at basketball as well, playing collegiately and earning a tryout with the Chicago Bulls in 1971.

There weren't a lot of tennis pros in North Dakota as York developed.

"As a 19-year-old beginner, there's no one that would play with me," York said. "All the other beginners were about 3' 6", and the others wouldn't play with me."

York spent a lot of time hitting balls by himself. It paid off, as York became a member of the North Dakota Tennis Hall of Fame in 2019.

Both Biernat and York are road warriors. They carpool to campus for practice during the week, then usually travel to tournaments around the Midwest on weekends.

Biernat said the maturity of the players makes working the logistics worthwhile.