Former city council member shares next steps in career, options for filling newly vacant seat

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Monday an Eau Claire City Council member announced her resignation, effective immediately. Tuesday, she shared the next steps in her career.

Mai Xiong said part of the reason she is stepping down is because of her new position on Governor Evers' Equity and Inclusion Council.

She initially joined the Inclusion Council back in January, and then was appointed as vice chair at the end of March.

She also recently switched jobs. Since October 2020, she's been serving as the Regional Community and Economic Development Officer for the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA.

In that role, she has direct oversight in the advocating and creation of equitable, affordable housing opportunities in the northwestern region of the state.

Xiong resigned from city council, but is not leaving Eau Claire.

"It's a bittersweet moment. I'm very thankful for all of the city and all of the community members and constituents in the Eau Claire area here that went out and voted for me, had faith in me and confidence," Xiong said. "And I look forward to continuing to serve them on a different capacity."

City council president Terry Weld the council has three options when it comes to filling the newly vacant seat.

Option one: appoint a new council member from a pool of community applicants.

Option two: have a special election to fill the position.

Or option three: leave the seat vacant until the next election in April 2022.

Weld said they will likely announce which option they are going with on April 27 during a council session.