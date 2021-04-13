Feds say blood clot reports from Johnson & Johnson vaccine are 1 in a million

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - Of the more than 6 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, six of them have had rare blood clotting which has put a pause on use of the vaccine in the United States.

In a joint press call on Tuesday morning, leaders from the CDC and FDA said they opted to recommend a pause in using the vaccine because they are "committed to safety and transparency."

They say it is just a recommendation, meaning a physician can still opt to give the vaccine to a patient.

"I know there are people who have gotten the vaccine who are probably very concerned. For people who got the vaccine more than a month ago the risk to them is very low at this time. For people who recently got the vaccine within the last couple of weeks, they should be aware to look for any symptoms. If you've received the vaccine and developed severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath, you should contact your health care provider and seek medical treatment," said Dr. Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director for the CDC.

Schuchat went on to say these symptoms are different than the mild flu-like symptoms that many people experience after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

She said people who have appointments for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine should keep those appointments and get the shot as soon as possible.

Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said the issue with these types of blood clots is if a doctor uses the standard treatment for blood clots, one could actually cause tremendous harm.

"The outcome can be fatal," Marks said. "One needs to make sure that providers are aware that if they see people who have low blood platelets or if they see people who have blood clots they need to inquire about a history of recent vaccinate and then act accordingly in the diagnosis and management of those individuals.

The medical experts say there are too few cases of blood clotting to know if a person's preexisting conditions may make it more likely for them to have an issue.

Marks said it is not clear if there is any correlation between these blood clots and women who are on birth control. All six of the blood clotting cases were among women.

