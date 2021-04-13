Fed leaders agree: Economics has a racial-disparity problem

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Federal Reserve policymakers underscored their concern that Black and Hispanic people are sharply underrepresented in the economics field, which lessens the perspectives that economists can bring to key policy issues. At a webinar sponsored by the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the officials and many outside economists addressed the problem on the same day that a study from the Brookings Institution reported that the top ranks of Fed remain disproportionately white, particularly at the 12 regional Fed banks. The viral pandemic and last summer’s racial justice protests have thrown a national spotlight on longstanding racial and gender disparities within the U.S. economy.