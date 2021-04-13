Ex-Burkina Faso president charged in predecessor’s murder

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — A Burkina Faso military tribunal has charged former President Blaise Compaore with complicity in the murder of Thomas Sankara, whom he ousted in a 1987 coup. Thirteen other people were charged Tuesday in connection with the killing. Charges against Compaore include undermining state security and concealing corpses, according to military documents seen by The Associated Press. Sankara became an iconic revolutionary West African leader after taking power in 1983 and ruled until he was killed in the coup. The circumstances behind Sankara’s death have been shrouded in secrecy. Compaore ruled with an iron fist for more than 27 years before being ousted in a popular uprising in 2014. He now lives in exile in neighboring Ivory Coast.