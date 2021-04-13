Evers reaches deal with USDA, preserves $70M in food assistance

MADISON (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers says he has reached a deal with the USDA to ensure more than 400,000 Wisconsin households will keep receiving $70 million in food assistance.

The benefits were slated to end after the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the emergency order in Wisconsin.

“More than $70 million a month means we can get support to a lot of folks across our state who are still struggling in the midst of a pandemic and need help putting food on the table,” Evers said. “I’m proud we were able to work with our federal partners to come to an agreement that will ensure we can keep providing these critical resources to Wisconsinites across our state.”

Under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act of 2020, states could request additional food assistance from the USDA if they were under an emergency declaration. In Wisconsin, the emergency allotment benefits, which are entirely federally funded, now total more than $70 million per month