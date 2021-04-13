EU lacking sufficient electric cars charging infrastructure

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is lacking sufficient charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, according to the bloc’s external auditor. In a report published Tuesday, the European Court of Auditors said users are gaining more harmonized access to charging networks but the EU is still “a long way from reaching its Green Deal target of 1 million charging points by 2025.” Transport accounts for about 25% of all greenhouse gas emissions in the EU. The bloc has set itself the ambition to cut greenhouse gas emissions from transport by 90 % compared with 1990 levels as part of its effort to become climate-neutral by mid-century.