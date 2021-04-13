Eovaldi scheduled to start for Red Sox at Twins

Boston Red Sox (6-3) vs. Minnesota Twins (5-4)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 1.46 ERA) Twins: Kenta Maeda (1-0, 2.61 ERA)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday.

The Twins finished 24-7 in home games in 2020. Minnesota hit 91 total home runs with 2.9 extra base hits per game last year.

The Red Sox finished 13-16 in road games in 2020. Boston hit .265 as a team and averaged 3.4 extra base hits per game last season.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Twins: Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Brent Rooker: (neck), Josh Donaldson: (hamstring).

Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.