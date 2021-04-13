Dozens gather in Chicago to protest killing of Daunte Wright

CHICAGO (AP) — Dozens of people marched around downtown Chicago to express solidarity with the family of Daunte Wright, a Minnesota man fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop. Protesters on Tuesday carried signs and chanting the names of Wright, George Floyd, Laquan McDonald, Breonna Taylor and others fatally shot by police. Demonstrators also said they wanted to raise awareness of what they said is an urgent need to hold police accountable. Brooklyn Center police Officer Kim Potter, who shot Wright on Sunday, resigned Tuesday, as did the Police Chief Tim Gannon. Gannon has said he believed Potter grabbed her gun by mistake while reaching for her taser.