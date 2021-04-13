D3 athletes may be able to play without enrolling full time

D3 athletes may be able to play without enrolling full timeUpdated
(WQOW) - The NCAA is considering a blanket waiver that would allow Division III student-athletes the ability to compete while enrolled less than full time for both semesters in the upcoming school year.
The Division III Management Council approved the recommendation from the Subcommittee for Legislative Relief at its quarterly meeting Tuesday. The proposal moves to the Presidents Council on April 28.
Student-athletes were effectively granted an extra year and season of eligibility due to the waivers granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Management Council wants to provide students who have graduated or are close to graduating a certain level of enrollment flexibility.
Per the NCAA, student-athletes who have graduated or will graduate during the 2021-22 academic year will be able to use this blanket waiver as follows:
- If a student-athlete has graduated, then that student-athlete may be enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours each semester in a second baccalaureate or graduate program or classes approved by an academic authority outside of athletics that progresses a professional or career goal.
- If a student-athlete has not yet graduated, then two potential paths are available:
- A student-athlete would need to be in a minimum of six credit hours during the fall 2021 semester and then satisfy the legislated final term exception in the spring semester of 2022.
- The student-athlete satisfies the legislated final term exception in the fall 2021 semester and then is enrolled in a minimum of six credit hours in the spring 2022 semester in a second baccalaureate or graduate program or classes approved by an academic authority outside of athletics that progresses a professional or career goal.
- This relief would be available to those on a quarter system on an equivalent basis.