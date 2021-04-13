D3 athletes may be able to play without enrolling full time

(WQOW) - The NCAA is considering a blanket waiver that would allow Division III student-athletes the ability to compete while enrolled less than full time for both semesters in the upcoming school year.

The Division III Management Council approved the recommendation from the Subcommittee for Legislative Relief at its quarterly meeting Tuesday. The proposal moves to the Presidents Council on April 28.

Student-athletes were effectively granted an extra year and season of eligibility due to the waivers granted by the NCAA during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Management Council wants to provide students who have graduated or are close to graduating a certain level of enrollment flexibility.

Per the NCAA, student-athletes who have graduated or will graduate during the 2021-22 academic year will be able to use this blanket waiver as follows: