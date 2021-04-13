COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening in Barron County

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is opening a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Barron County.

The clinic, which will open on April 20, will be on the UW-Eau Claire Barron County campus in Rice Lake.

“We started opening these clinics with the goal to optimize local vaccination efforts by closing gaps in vaccine access across Wisconsin,” said Gov. Tony Evers. “From Rock County to Racine, and now in Barron County, these clinics are helping us accomplish that goal by getting more shots in arms and helping our communities bounce back from COVID-19.”

The clinic will be open Tuesday through Saturday from, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The plan will be to administer between 200 and 500 doses per day.

Anyone who is 16 and older can schedule an appointment here.

A vaccine site in partnership with the federal government and state health department is open on the UWEC campus in Eau Claire.

This is a developing story that will be updated.