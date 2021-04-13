Cooler Tuesday brings rain and snow showers

Tuesday is starting off with a few spotty rain and snow showers as temperatures dip to near the freezing mark behind a cold front. These showers are light and spotty in nature, and there is a slight chance to see one through the morning.

It will be another gray and mostly cloudy day, with cooler temperatures. Highs will only be in the low 40s this afternoon.

At any point in the day, we could see a light rain or snow shower, but chances increase this evening and overnight into Wednesday.

There could be minimal accumulations, but given warmer ground and pavement temperatures, it will take a bit to get any to stick. Areas that do see any snow stick will generally see less than an inch, mainly on grassy surfaces or windshields.

Showers diminish into the day on Wednesday, and while temperatures will still be slightly below average with a mostly cloudy sky, it will still be warmer than today.

We could actually see some partial sunshine Thursday and Friday, as temperatures return to near average. We stay dry through the first half of the weekend.