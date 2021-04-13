Children’s Museum’s Play Space opens to general public Saturday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - By popular demand, the Children's Museum of Eau Claire is opening to the general public this weekend.

Just for two hours between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, 20 to 25 people from the general public will be able to enjoy the museum's temporary location called the Play Space on 20 South Barstow Street.

For about a year, the museum was closed due to the pandemic, and then in late March, the Play Space opened for only private rentals.

Vice President of Development Mandy Runge said after posting to social media Tuesday morning, they sold out of this Saturday's two-hour play session within 10 minutes.

"We thought that it might be pretty popular just because people are getting out and about. It's getting nicer out. The weather's nicer. We just didn't realize how quickly it would be sold out so we are constantly having people request more hours to be open," Runge said. "We've already seen multiples of the same customers coming in week after week. So, it's been really great just to have people back in the doors."

Although Saturday is already sold out, Runge said they plan to have more weekend play sessions for the general public and will announce those on their Facebook.

They also hope to expand hours Monday to Friday for the public in the summer, depending on COVID restrictions.

Private rentals for birthdays and other parties will still be available from 11:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. They will still honor 9 to 11 a.m. parties that were booked prior to their announcement.