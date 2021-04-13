California targets urgent projects as wildfire season looms

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — California is racing to spend more than a half-billion dollars before this year’s wildfire season gets going in earnest. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday approved the early funding. State officials say they started soliciting project proposals even before the money was appropriated. They are planning to speed funding to thin forests, build buffers around vulnerable communities and make homes less likely to burn. Republicans supported the plan negotiated by Democratic leaders. But they say more money needs to go to manage overgrown forests.