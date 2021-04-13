Biden aims for bipartisanship but applies sly pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has begun publicly courting Republicans to back his sweeping infrastructure plan, but his reach across the aisle is intended just as much to keep Democrats in line as it is a first step in an uphill climb to any bipartisan deal. The White House says Biden’s high-profile Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday was just one piece of a fulsome attempt to win over GOP lawmakers. But even if it doesn’t succeed, it could prove useful by boxing in Republicans while helping to keep the widely disparate Democrats in line.