Benin’s president wins re-election in preliminary results

COTONOU, Benin (AP) — Electoral officials in Benin says that President Patrice Talon has been re-elected with a majority of votes cast in the presidential election. According to provisional results released Tuesday by the national electoral commission, Talon received more than 86.3% of the votes cast Sunday. Allasane Soumanou received about 11.3% and Corentin Kohou came in third with 2.3%, according to provisional results. The comission says voter participation stood at about 50%. The results must now be validated by Benin’s Constitutional Court. The runup to Benin’s presidential election was marred by violent demonstrations in the West African nation.