EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Amateur soccer returns to Eau Claire this weekend!

Bateaux FC released its 2021 season schedule on Tuesday.

The club will play the first of three preseason matches on Saturday evening at Regis High School. Fans are allowed to attend.

We're beyond excited to get back into swing of a soccer season. That's just over a month away, but keep in mind that our first preseason match is THIS Saturday at 6pm. pic.twitter.com/uXzxIt00je — Bateaux FC (@BateauxFC) April 13, 2021

Quick amendment - our match on June 12 against St. Croix Valley is at 8pm, not 7pm as originally posted. https://t.co/KrQNQDnL4o pic.twitter.com/QxWwB6uuty — Bateaux FC (@BateauxFC) April 13, 2021

The regular season begins in May. The club will play five home matches and five away matches.