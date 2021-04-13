After COVID, Swiss group plots future for science, diplomacy

GENEVA (AP) — A Swiss project to lay the diplomatic groundwork for future scientific breakthroughs is gathering momentum ahead of a planned international summit. Backers of the Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator want to bridge the Swiss city’s image as a hub for conflict resolution with visionary scientific ambitions on big-picture issues. The initiative bankrolled by Switzerland’s government is gearing up to develop long-term projects like a global court for scientific disputes and a Manhattan Project-style effort to rid excess carbon from the atmosphere. The “do tank” presented its first activity report Tuesday and announced plans for a summit in October bringing together hundreds of United Nations officials, Nobel laureates, academics, diplomats, advocacy groups and the public.