$10K signature bond set for former teacher accused of sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A longtime area teacher made his first court appearance Tuesday on a sexual assault charge.

The judge set a $10,000 signature bond for Roger Sahs and ordered him not to have any contact with his accusers.

Sahs is charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child between 2008 and 2010.

The victim said the assaults started when she was 7. She said Sahs would make her sit on his lap in his hot tub and would fondle her. She said during a sleepover at his house she woke up to find him on top of her. The victim said she felt "scared and angry" each time he touched her.

She was not a student of Sahs, who previously taught at Eau Claire Memorial, Chippewa Falls McDonell and was most recently a substitute teacher in the Eau Claire School District.

Another girl told investigators he would rub her inner thigh next to her swimsuit when they were both in the hot tub.

Sahs denied the allegations when questioned by detectives, saying things like "no way, absolutely not," "I would never do that, that's made up" and "I think pedophiles are scum."

He will return to court May 24.